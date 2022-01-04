Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0001

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $13,876.76 and $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

