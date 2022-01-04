Apollon (XAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,763.38

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 100.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Apollon has a total market cap of $13,763.38 and $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

