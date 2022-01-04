Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nwam LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

