APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Hits $17,282.36

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $17,282.36 and $60.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 93.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00104671 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.