AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

