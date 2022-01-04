Arcblock Price Down 1.5% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.81 million and $2.67 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

