Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

