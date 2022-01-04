ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.