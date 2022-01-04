Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,100. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARCT stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
