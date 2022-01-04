Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,100. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

