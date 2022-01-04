Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 394,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,854. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

