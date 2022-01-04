Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

