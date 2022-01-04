Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 486 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.