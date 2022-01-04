Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

