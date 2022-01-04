Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

