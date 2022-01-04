Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

