Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

