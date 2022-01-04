Argent Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in NVR by 7.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR stock opened at $5,757.01 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,430.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

