Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

