Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393,439 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after buying an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,646,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

