Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

