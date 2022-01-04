Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

