Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.87

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.87 and last traded at C$53.65, with a volume of 37320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.35.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.
In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
