Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.87

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.87 and last traded at C$53.65, with a volume of 37320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

