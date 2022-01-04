Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days.
ARRJF stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
About Arjo AB (publ)
