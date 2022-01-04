Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days.

ARRJF stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

