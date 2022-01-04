Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Acquires 468 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for about 0.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

