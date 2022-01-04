Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.33 and a 52-week high of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

