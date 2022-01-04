Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,897,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $11,026,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

