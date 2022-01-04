Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

