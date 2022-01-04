Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. B. Riley has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.