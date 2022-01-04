Associated Banc Corp Acquires 3,129 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

