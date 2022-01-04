Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

