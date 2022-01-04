Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $409.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $427.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.