AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($134.75) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($141.49) to £100 ($134.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($134.75) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.70) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,626 ($116.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,226. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,674.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,583.72. The firm has a market cap of £133.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

