Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $350.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

