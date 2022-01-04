AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $30,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,241,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,117,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

