AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

