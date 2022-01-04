Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AUD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. Audacy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Audacy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Audacy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audacy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 493,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

