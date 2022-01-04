Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.29 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $827.05 million and $24.29 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

