Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUGX. Benchmark started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:AUGX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

