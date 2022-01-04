Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

