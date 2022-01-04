Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $149.27. 41,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

