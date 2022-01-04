Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,679. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.