Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.57. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

