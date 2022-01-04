Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,090,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,969,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 4,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

