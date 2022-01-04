Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.28.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.