Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,624. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

