AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $285.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.41.

AVB stock opened at $252.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $255.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $14,018,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

