Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVASF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

Avast stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

