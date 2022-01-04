Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 114,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 279.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

