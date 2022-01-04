B. Riley Raises Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $22.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,463 shares of company stock worth $2,105,386. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

