Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.17 ($11.55).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.30 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

